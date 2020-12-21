HOLIDAY NEWS: Celebrate safer amid pandemic | Krampus in DC | Why gifts are arriving late | Christmas displays in Northern Va.
Cumbie returning to Texas Tech as offensive coordinator

The Associated Press

December 21, 2020, 11:52 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Former Texas Tech quarterback and assistant coach Sonny Cumbie is returning to the Red Raiders as their new offensive coordinator after seven seasons at Big 12 rival TCU.

Cumbie’s hiring was announced by second-year Tech coach Matt Wells on Monday night, a week after offensive coordinator David Yost was fired following a 4-6 season.

Before going to TCU as co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2014, Cumbie had been a full-time coach for the Red Raiders for four seasons, as inside receivers coach from 2010-12 before serving as co-OC and outside receivers coach in 2013.

“I am extremely excited to be heading back to Lubbock and Texas Tech,” Cumbie said.

Cumbie was a former walk-on quarterback who as a senior for the Red Raiders in 2004 threw for 4,742 yards and 32 touchdowns. He capped that season by throwing for 520 yards and three touchdowns in a win over then-No. 4 California in the Holiday Bowl as Tech finished 8-4.

“When we set out on this search last week, we wanted to hire one of the top offensive coaches in the country, and we found that in coach Cumbie,” Wells said. “He’s known as one of the top quarterback developers in the country and will have an immediate impact on our offense.”

Cumbie initially returned to Texas Tech as a graduate assistant on Mike Leach’s staff in 2009. He became a full-time assistant the following season under Tommy Tuberville, then was retained and promoted to co-OC when Kliff Kingsbury became head coach in 2013.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

