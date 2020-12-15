College Football Playoff Rankings

Record 1. Alabama 10-0 2. Notre Dame 10-0 3. Clemson 9-1 4. Ohio State 5-0 5. Texas A&M 7-1 6.…

Record 1. Alabama 10-0 2. Notre Dame 10-0 3. Clemson 9-1 4. Ohio State 5-0 5. Texas A&M 7-1 6. Iowa State 8-2 7. Florida 8-2 8. Georgia 7-2 9. Cincinnati 8-0 10. Oklahoma 7-2 11. Indiana 6-1 12. Coastal Carolina 11-0 13. Southern Cal 5-0 14. Northwestern 6-1 15. North Carolina 8-3 16. Iowa 6-2 17. BYU 10-1 18. Miami 8-2 19. Louisiana-Lafayette 9-1 20. Texas 6-3 21. Oklahoma State 7-3 22. NC State 8-3 23. Tulsa 6-1 24. San Jose State 6-0 25. Colorado 4-1

The playoff semifinals match the No. 1 seed vs. the No. 4 seed, and No. 2 will face No. 3. The semifinals will be hosted at the Sugar Bowl and Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, 2021. The championship game will be played on Jan. 11, 2021 at Miami Gardens, Fla.

