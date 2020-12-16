HOLIDAY NEWS: Christmas around the world | Christmas displays in Northern Va. | Local holiday happenings
Home » College Football » Coastal Carolina, Chadwell agree…

Coastal Carolina, Chadwell agree on extension through 2027

The Associated Press

December 16, 2020, 2:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Coastal Carolina has locked up coach Jamey Chadwell for a few more years after he led the school to an undefeated season.

The school announced it has extended Chadwell’s contract through 2027, a move to take the 43-year coach off the market for Power Five openings like Auburn. Financial terms of Chadwell’s new agreement were not disclosed.

Chadwell’s name had been mentioned in two Southeastern Conference coaching searches, at South Carolina and Vanderbilt. The Gamecocks recently hired Oklahoma assistant Shane Beamer while the Commodores named Notre Dame defensive coordinator Clark Lea as coach.

Chadwell made $375,000 this season as he’s led the Chanticleers to an 11-0 mark and wins over two Top 25 opponents, including then-No. 8 BYU two weeks ago.

Coastal Carolina faces No. 17 Louisiana-Lafayette for the Sun Belt Conference championship on Saturday.

Chadwell is in his second full season as Coastal Carolina coach. He served as interim coach in 2017 when Joe Moglia took a leave of absence due to medical issues.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Trump vetoes defense bill, setting up possible override vote

NORAD tracks Santa's progress for 65th year

Locality pay remains stable and GS system is still broken, says pay agent

From RPA to cybersecurity, CIOs overcame ever-changing challenges in 2020

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up