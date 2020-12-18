CORONAVIRUS NEWS: FDA approves Moderna vaccine | Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
Buffalo’s Patterson hurt in MAC championship game

The Associated Press

December 18, 2020, 9:58 PM

DETROIT (AP) — Buffalo star Jaret Patterson left the Mid-American Conference championship game in the third quarter with what appeared to be a right leg issue.

Patterson was able to leave the field under his own power, but he did not play the rest of that series and remained sidelined for the start of Buffalo’s next possession as well. The 23rd-ranked Bulls trailed Ball State 38-21 when Patterson exited, and the Cardinals had held him to just 45 yards on 17 carries.

It has been a dazzling season for Patterson, who rushed for 1,025 yards and 18 touchdowns in Buffalo’s first five games. He opened the scoring with a TD run Friday night as well, but Ball State has kept him mostly contained.

