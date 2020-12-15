CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC doctor among first to get vaccinated | Va. to send DC extra vaccine doses | Latest test results
Auburn hires search firm for coach, forms advisory group

The Associated Press

December 15, 2020, 2:50 PM

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn has hired a search firm and formed an advisory group to help with the search to replace fired football coach Gus Malzahn.

Auburn will use Atlanta-based Parker Executive Search Firm to assist the eight-member advisory group that includes athletic director Allen Greene and 1985 Auburn Heisman Trophy winner Bo Jackson.

The school announced the firing of Malzahn on Sunday, a day after completing his eighth season with a 6-4 record and victory over Mississippi State.

The advisory group includes Auburn alumni and administrators: Lt. Gen, Ron Burgess, Auburn executive vice president; Dr. Beverly Marshall, faculty athletic representative; Tim Jackson, executive associate AD; trustee and former Auburn football player Quentin Riggins; ex-Auburn quarterback Randy Campbell, and Michelle McKenna, the NFL’s chief information officer. ___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

