AP Source: Arkansas State coach Anderson headed to Utah St

The Associated Press

December 10, 2020, 4:39 PM

Arkansas State coach Blake Anderson has resigned to take over at Utah State.

Arkansas State announced Anderson’s departure to take a head coaching position at another FBS school.

A person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press that Anderson was being hired by Utah State. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because Utah State was finalizing an agreement with Anderson and there was no official announcement.

In seven years with Arkansas State, Anderson won 51 games and won consecutive Sun Belt titles in 2015 and ’16.

Utah State fired coach Gary Andersen after an 0-3 start to this season. Andersen was in his second year of his second stint at the Mountain West school based in Logan, Utah.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

