Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll

The Amway Coaches Top 25 preseason football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Alabama (60)
|10-0
|1548
|1
|2. Notre Dame (2)
|10-0
|1481
|2
|3. Clemson
|9-1
|1403
|3
|4. Ohio State
|5-0
|1381
|4
|5. Texas A&M
|7-1
|1292
|5
|6. Cincinnati
|8-0
|1213
|7
|7. Indiana
|6-1
|1088
|9
|8. Iowa State
|8-2
|1065
|11
|9. Georgia
|7-2
|1038
|10
|10. Oklahoma
|7-2
|933
|12
|11. Florida
|8-2
|912
|6
|12. Coastal Carolina
|11-0
|884
|13
|13. Southern California
|5-0
|798
|15
|14. Northwestern
|6-1
|779
|14
|15. North Carolina
|8-3
|626
|20
|16. Brigham Young
|10-1
|616
|16
|17. Iowa
|6-2
|526
|18
|18. Louisiana-Lafayette
|9-1
|510
|17
|19. Miami (Fla.)
|8-2
|488
|8
|20. Tulsa
|6-1
|365
|19
|21. Liberty
|9-1
|194
|21
|22. Oklahoma State
|7-3
|189
|26
|23. North Carolina State
|8-3
|185
|24
|24. Texas
|6-3
|176
|23
|25. San Jose State
|6-0
|127
|NR
Dropped out: No. 22 Colorado (4-1); No. 25 Wisconsin (2-3).
Others receiving votes: Buffalo (5-0) 102; Auburn (6-4) 45; Army (8-2) 35; Boise State (5-1) 30; Marshall (7-1) 29; Washington (3-1) 22; Missouri (5-4) 17; Colorado (4-1) 17; Nevada (6-2) 10; Wisconsin (2-3) 8; Southern Methodist (7-3) 7; Oregon (3-2) 6; Utah (2-2) 4; TCU (6-4) 1.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.