Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll

The Associated Press

December 13, 2020, 1:48 PM

The Amway Coaches Top 25 preseason football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Alabama (60) 10-0 1548 1
2. Notre Dame (2) 10-0 1481 2
3. Clemson 9-1 1403 3
4. Ohio State 5-0 1381 4
5. Texas A&M 7-1 1292 5
6. Cincinnati 8-0 1213 7
7. Indiana 6-1 1088 9
8. Iowa State 8-2 1065 11
9. Georgia 7-2 1038 10
10. Oklahoma 7-2 933 12
11. Florida 8-2 912 6
12. Coastal Carolina 11-0 884 13
13. Southern California 5-0 798 15
14. Northwestern 6-1 779 14
15. North Carolina 8-3 626 20
16. Brigham Young 10-1 616 16
17. Iowa 6-2 526 18
18. Louisiana-Lafayette 9-1 510 17
19. Miami (Fla.) 8-2 488 8
20. Tulsa 6-1 365 19
21. Liberty 9-1 194 21
22. Oklahoma State 7-3 189 26
23. North Carolina State 8-3 185 24
24. Texas 6-3 176 23
25. San Jose State 6-0 127 NR

Dropped out: No. 22 Colorado (4-1); No. 25 Wisconsin (2-3).

Others receiving votes: Buffalo (5-0) 102; Auburn (6-4) 45; Army (8-2) 35; Boise State (5-1) 30; Marshall (7-1) 29; Washington (3-1) 22; Missouri (5-4) 17; Colorado (4-1) 17; Nevada (6-2) 10; Wisconsin (2-3) 8; Southern Methodist (7-3) 7; Oregon (3-2) 6; Utah (2-2) 4; TCU (6-4) 1.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

