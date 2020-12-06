Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll

The Amway Coaches Poll with team’s RECORDS THROUGH Dec. 5, in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received:
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Alabama (59)
|9-0
|1547
|1
|2. Notre Dame (2)
|10-0
|1479
|2
|3. Clemson
|9-1
|1395
|3
|4. Ohio State (1)
|5-0
|1387
|4
|5. Texas A&M
|7-1
|1266
|6
|6. Florida
|8-1
|1258
|5
|7. Cincinnati
|8-0
|1172
|7
|8. Miami
|8-1
|1050
|9
|9. Indiana
|6-1
|1000
|11
|10. Georgia
|6-2
|987
|10
|11. Iowa State
|8-2
|958
|12
|12. Oklahoma
|7-2
|860
|13
|13. Coastal Carolina
|10-0
|838
|14
|14. Northwestern
|5-1
|683
|17
|15. Southern California
|3-0
|615
|16
|16. Brigham Young
|9-1
|598
|8
|17. Louisiana-Lafayette
|9-1
|500
|21
|18. Iowa
|5-2
|396
|24
|19. Tulsa
|6-1
|394
|22
|20. North Carolina
|7-3
|370
|NR
|21. Liberty
|9-1
|185
|25
|22. Colorado
|4-0
|178
|NR
|23. Texas
|6-3
|161
|NR
|24. North Carolina State
|8-3
|154
|NR
|25. Wisconsin
|2-2
|124
|19
Dropped out: No. 15 Marshall (7-1); No. 18 Oklahoma State (6-3); No. 20 Oregon (3-2); No. 23 Washington (3-1).
Others receiving votes: Oklahoma State (6-3) 100; Missouri (5-3) 88; Marshall (7-1) 77; San Jose State (5-0) 68; Buffalo (4-0) 59; Nevada (6-1) 48; Auburn (5-4) 42; Oregon (3-2) 30; Boise State (4-1) 26; Army (7-2) 25; Washington (3-1) 19; SMU (7-3) 10; Appalachian State (7-3) 3.
