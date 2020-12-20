CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New strain found in Colorado | Montgomery Co. officials caution against big New Year's events | Loudoun Co. begins vaccinating health care workers
Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll

The Associated Press

December 20, 2020, 1:24 PM

The Amway Coaches Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, team records through Saturday, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:

1. Alabama (61) 11-0 1525 1
2. Clemson 10-1 1456 3
3. Ohio State 6-0 1379 4
4. Notre Dame 10-1 1317 2
5. Texas A&M 8-1 1297 5
6. Cincinnati 9-0 1204 6
7. Oklahoma 8-2 1104 10
8. Indiana 6-1 1056 7
9. Georgia 7-2 1021 9
10. Oklahoma 8-3 981 11
11. Coastal Carolina 11-0 911 12
12. Iowa State 8-3 838 8
13. Northwestern 6-2 724 14
14. North Carolina 8-3 699 15
15. Brigham Young 10-1 657 16
16. Iowa 6-2 583 17
17. Louisiana-Lafayette 9-1 556 18
18. Miami 8-2 471 19
19. Southern California 5-1 388 13
20. San Jose State 7-0 360 25
21. Oklahoma State 7-3 211 22
22. North Carolina State 8-3 207 23
23. Liberty 9-1 206 21
24. Texas 6-3 198 24
25. Tulsa 6-2 191 20

Dropped Out: None.

Others receiving votes: Oregon (4-2) 115; Army (9-2) 61; Auburn (6-4) 27; Colorado (4-1) 16; Ball State (6-1) 13; Washington (3-1) 11; Wisconsin (3-3) 10; SMU (7-3) 10; Buffalo (5-1) 9; Alabama-Birmingham (6-3) 5; Boise State (5-2) 4; Utah (3-2) 2; Nevada (6-2) 2.

___

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

