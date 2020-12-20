Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll

The Amway Coaches Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, team records through Saturday, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:
|1. Alabama (61)
|11-0
|1525
|1
|2. Clemson
|10-1
|1456
|3
|3. Ohio State
|6-0
|1379
|4
|4. Notre Dame
|10-1
|1317
|2
|5. Texas A&M
|8-1
|1297
|5
|6. Cincinnati
|9-0
|1204
|6
|7. Oklahoma
|8-2
|1104
|10
|8. Indiana
|6-1
|1056
|7
|9. Georgia
|7-2
|1021
|9
|10. Oklahoma
|8-3
|981
|11
|11. Coastal Carolina
|11-0
|911
|12
|12. Iowa State
|8-3
|838
|8
|13. Northwestern
|6-2
|724
|14
|14. North Carolina
|8-3
|699
|15
|15. Brigham Young
|10-1
|657
|16
|16. Iowa
|6-2
|583
|17
|17. Louisiana-Lafayette
|9-1
|556
|18
|18. Miami
|8-2
|471
|19
|19. Southern California
|5-1
|388
|13
|20. San Jose State
|7-0
|360
|25
|21. Oklahoma State
|7-3
|211
|22
|22. North Carolina State
|8-3
|207
|23
|23. Liberty
|9-1
|206
|21
|24. Texas
|6-3
|198
|24
|25. Tulsa
|6-2
|191
|20
Dropped Out: None.
Others receiving votes: Oregon (4-2) 115; Army (9-2) 61; Auburn (6-4) 27; Colorado (4-1) 16; Ball State (6-1) 13; Washington (3-1) 11; Wisconsin (3-3) 10; SMU (7-3) 10; Buffalo (5-1) 9; Alabama-Birmingham (6-3) 5; Boise State (5-2) 4; Utah (3-2) 2; Nevada (6-2) 2.
___
