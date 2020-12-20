Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll

The Amway Coaches Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, team records through Saturday, total points based on…

1. Alabama (61) 11-0 1525 1 2. Clemson 10-1 1456 3 3. Ohio State 6-0 1379 4 4. Notre Dame 10-1 1317 2 5. Texas A&M 8-1 1297 5 6. Cincinnati 9-0 1204 6 7. Oklahoma 8-2 1104 10 8. Indiana 6-1 1056 7 9. Georgia 7-2 1021 9 10. Oklahoma 8-3 981 11 11. Coastal Carolina 11-0 911 12 12. Iowa State 8-3 838 8 13. Northwestern 6-2 724 14 14. North Carolina 8-3 699 15 15. Brigham Young 10-1 657 16 16. Iowa 6-2 583 17 17. Louisiana-Lafayette 9-1 556 18 18. Miami 8-2 471 19 19. Southern California 5-1 388 13 20. San Jose State 7-0 360 25 21. Oklahoma State 7-3 211 22 22. North Carolina State 8-3 207 23 23. Liberty 9-1 206 21 24. Texas 6-3 198 24 25. Tulsa 6-2 191 20

Dropped Out: None.

Others receiving votes: Oregon (4-2) 115; Army (9-2) 61; Auburn (6-4) 27; Colorado (4-1) 16; Ball State (6-1) 13; Washington (3-1) 11; Wisconsin (3-3) 10; SMU (7-3) 10; Buffalo (5-1) 9; Alabama-Birmingham (6-3) 5; Boise State (5-2) 4; Utah (3-2) 2; Nevada (6-2) 2.

