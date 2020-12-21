2020 College Football Playoff Rankings

|Playoff Rankings for Dec. 20
|Record
|1. Alabama
|11-0
|2. Clemson
|10-1
|3. Ohio State
|6-0
|4. Notre Dame
|10-1
|5. Texas A&M
|8-1
|6. Oklahoma
|8-2
|7. Florida
|8-3
|8. Cincinnati
|9-0
|9. Georgia
|7-2
|10. Iowa State
|8-3
|11. Indiana
|6-1
|12. Coastal Carolina
|11-0
|13. North Carolina
|8-3
|14. Northwestern
|6-2
|15. Iowa
|6-2
|16. BYU
|10-1
|17. Southern Cal
|5-1
|18. Miami
|8-2
|19. Louisiana
|9-1
|20. Texas
|6-3
|21. Oklahoma St.
|7-3
|22. San Jose St.
|7-0
|23. NC State
|8-3
|24. Tulsa
|6-2
|25. Oregon
|4-2
Playoff semifinal pairings: No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Notre Dame and No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Ohio St. The semifinals will be hosted at the Sugar Bowl and in Arlington, Texas on Jan. 1, 2021. The championship game will be played on Jan. 11, 2021 at Miami Gardens, Fla.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.