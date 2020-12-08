CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC doctor among first to get vaccinated | Va. to send DC extra vaccine doses | Latest test results
Home » College Football » 2020 College Football Playoff Rankings

2020 College Football Playoff Rankings

The Associated Press

December 8, 2020, 7:14 PM

Nov. 24
Record
1. Alabama 9-0
2. Notre Dame 10-0
3. Clemson 9-1
4. Ohio State 5-0
5. Texas A&M 7-1
6. Florida 8-1
7. Iowa State 8-2
8. Cincinnati 8-0
9. Georgia 6-2
10. Miami 8-1
11. Oklahoma 7-2
12. Indiana 6-1
13. Coastal Carolina 10-0
14. Northwestern 5-1
15. USC 4-0
16. Iowa 5-2
17. North Carolina 7-3
18. BYU 9-1
19. Louisiana-Lafayette 9-1
20. Texas 6-3
21. Colorado 4-0
22. Oklahoma State 6-3
23. NC State 8-3
24. Tulsa 6-1
25. Missouri 5-3

The playoff semifinals match the No. 1 seed vs. the No. 4 seed, and No. 2 will face No. 3. The semifinals will be hosted at the Sugar Bowl and Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, 2021. The championship game will be played on Jan. 11, 2021 at Miami Gardens, Fla.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

