CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC advises 'universal face mask use' | How DC, Md., Va. will handle initial vaccine doses | Md. and quarantine-breakers | Latest test results
Home » College Football » 2020 College Football Playoff Rankings

2020 College Football Playoff Rankings

The Associated Press

December 1, 2020, 7:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Nov. 24
Record
1. Alabama 8-0
2. Notre Dame 9-0
3. Clemson 8-1
4. Ohio State 4-0
5. Texas A&M 6-1
6. Florida 7-1
7. Cincinnati 8-0
8. Georgia 6-2
9. Iowa State 7-2
10. Miami 7-1
11. Oklahoma 6-2
12. Indiana 5-1
13. BYU 9-0
14. Northwestern 5-1
15. Oklahoma State 6-2
16. Wisconsin 2-1
17. North Carolina 6-3
18. Coastal Carolina 9-0
19. Iowa 4-2
20. USC 3-0
21. Marshall 7-0
22. Washington 3-0
23. Oregon 3-1
24. Tulsa 5-1
25. Louisiana-Lafayette 8-1

The playoff semifinals match the No. 1 seed vs. the No. 4 seed, and No. 2 will face No. 3. The semifinals will be hosted at the Sugar Bowl and Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, 2021. The championship game will be played on Jan. 11, 2021 at Miami Gardens, Fla.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

COVID-19 created huge demand for data, but USDA came prepared

Here's what's inside the finished 2021 defense authorization bill

Congress will let federal employees carry over more annual leave into 2021

Pentagon ready to name first 15 'pathfinder' contracts for CMMC

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up