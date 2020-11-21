THANKSGIVING NEWS: Avoid this mistake | Manassas woman serving free meals | 100 recipes | Grocery stores open on Thanksgiving | WTOP Weather
Home » College Football » White, Austin send Memphis…

White, Austin send Memphis to 56-14 win over Lumberjacks

The Associated Press

November 21, 2020, 4:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Brady White became Memphis’ all-time passing touchdown leader, Calvin Austin III broke open the game with a 64-yard punt return and the Tigers defeated Stephen F. Austin 56-14 on Saturday.

White’s short pass to Tahj Washington turned into a 48-yard touchdown and gave White 82 career TD passes, breaking a tie with Danny Wimprine (2001-2004). White threw for 269 yards with one interception.

Austin’s punt return extended Memphis’ lead to 35-14 lead late in the third quarter. Austin had 117 return yards to go along with 173 yards receiving for Memphis (5-2), which has won 14 straight home games. Kylan Watkins rushed for 100 yards.

The Lumberjacks (6-4) scored on Trae Self’s 7-yard pass to Xavier Gipson in the final minute of the half to get within 20-14.

The Lumberjacks were outgained 574-224 with Self being intercepted twice. Their other touchdown came on Brevin Randle’s 30-yard interception return.

This was Stephen F. Austin’s finale of a 10-game fall schedule. There is a possibility of playing one spring game for the FCS team.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Ex-Homeland Security official Mayorkas returns under Biden

Biden signals sharp shift from Trump with Cabinet picks

Pentagon reports $5B in improper payments to civilian workforce

GSA ascertains Biden as winner, lets transition begin

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up