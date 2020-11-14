CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New Md. pandemic restrictions | Is Wreaths Across America happening at Arlington? | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » College Football » Western Kentucky scores early,…

Western Kentucky scores early, holds off Southern Miss 10-7

The Associated Press

November 14, 2020, 7:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Tyrrell Pigrome had a touchdown run and Brayden Narveson kicked a 24-yard field goal in the first half, and Western Kentucky held on to beat Southern Mississippi 10-7 on Saturday.

Kevin Perkins’ 6-yard touchdown run capped a 12-play, 90-yard drive for Southern Miss (2-6, 1-3 Conference USA) with 10:30 remaining. The Golden Eagles’ final possession stalled at the WKU 47 with 41 seconds remaining.

Pigrome faked a handoff to Gaej Walker and then ran untouched five yards into the end zone midway through the first quarter for the Hilltoppers (3-6, 2-3). Pigrome was 19-of-30 passing for 183 yards. Xavier Lane caught five passes for 90 yards.

DeAngelo Malone and Ricky Barber each had two of the Hilltoppers’ six sacks. Malone, a senior defensive end from Atlanta, now has a program-best 25 sacks.

Perkins finished with eight carries for 71 yards for Southern Miss. Trey Lowe was 6 of 14 for 67 yards passing.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

NOAA sets stage for 10-year network modernization with $300M AT&T task order

VA shares recipes for success with new customer experience 'cookbook' for agencies

Agencies want to better leverage public-private partnerships for IoT

Air Force Research Lab's new shop will focus on small things packing big punches in space

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up