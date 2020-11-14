CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New Md. pandemic restrictions | Is Wreaths Across America happening at Arlington? | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » College Football » Werts, Raynor help Georgia…

Werts, Raynor help Georgia Southern hold off Bobcats 40-38

The Associated Press

November 14, 2020, 7:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Shai Werts ran for three touchdowns and passed for another, Alex Raynor kicked four field goals and Georgia Southern held off Texas State 40-38 in a shootout on Saturday.

The Eagles (6-2, 4-2 Sun Belt Conference) racked up 386 yards rushing as Werts (21 carries for 120) and Logan Wright (14-103) each topped 100 yards.

Texas State (1-9, 1-5), despite being outgained 437-299 in total yards, put together back-to-back TDs to scrap into a 21-20 lead before halftime, then twice came within two points after halftime before falling.

The Bobcats’ Tyler Vitt passed for 114 yards and a TD and Brady McBride passed for 155 more with two scores, including a late touchdown to Jah’marae Sheread that made it 40-38 with 2:50 left in the game.

Georgia Southern ran out the clock by twice converting on third down. Matt LaRoche tore off a 27-yard run on a third-and-4 deep in his own territory. Werts pounded out five yards to convert a final first down to wind down the final seconds.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

NOAA sets stage for 10-year network modernization with $300M AT&T task order

VA shares recipes for success with new customer experience 'cookbook' for agencies

Agencies want to better leverage public-private partnerships for IoT

Air Force Research Lab's new shop will focus on small things packing big punches in space

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up