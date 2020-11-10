CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. to tighten COVID-19 restrictions amid surge | CDC on importance of mask | Region's latest test results
Vantrease’s 4 TDs lead Buffalo past Miami (Ohio) 42-10

The Associated Press

November 10, 2020, 11:42 PM

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Kyle Vantrease passed for 353 yards and four touchdowns, Jaret Patterson rushed for two scores and Buffalo beat Miami (Ohio) 42-10 on Tuesday night.

Vantrease had two scoring plays over 75 yards. Trevor Wilson caught a deep ball and raced 78 yards for his first career TD and a 14-0 lead. Vantrease connected with Antonio Nunn for 82 yards as Buffalo scored 28 straight points in the second half.

Kevin Marks Jr. had a team-high 109 yards rushing on 16 carries for Buffalo (2-0, 2-0 Mid-American Conference). Patterson rushed 20 times for 73 yards, becoming the fastest running back to reach 3,000 career yards in program history.

Jovany Ruiz and Zac Lefebvre also had receiving touchdowns for Buffalo.

AJ Mayer was 7-of-25 passing for 116 yards with one touchdown and one interception for Miami (1-1, 1-1). Jalen Walker scored on a 33-yard reception to get within 14-7 at the end of the second quarter.

