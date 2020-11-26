CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Now is 'vulnerable period,' Dr. Fauci tells WTOP | Potential DC vaccine doses status | Beware of COVID-19 scams | Latest test results
Home » College Football » Utah State's Peasley throws…

Utah State’s Peasley throws for 3 TDs, runs for another

The Associated Press

November 26, 2020, 10:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Andrew Peasley passed for 239 yards and three touchdowns, and rushed for 118 yards and another score, and Utah State used four third-quarter touchdowns to beat New Mexico 41-27 on Thursday night in a battle of winless teams.

Utah State had just two passing touchdowns — and 45 combined points — through its first four games.

Utah State trailed 13-6 at the break until Peasley led the Aggies on three touchdown-scoring drives in the first six-plus minutes of the third quarter for a 27-13 lead. He had touchdown throws of 35, 26 and 25 yards.

Kina Maile, who blocked a punt earlier in the game, scored on a fumble return to make it 28-13 and Peasley added a 62-yard scrambling touchdown late in the fourth.

Justin McGriff, Savon Scarver and Carson Terrell each had receiving touchdowns for Utah State (1-4, 1-4 Mountain West).

Trae Hall passed for 63 yards and rushed for 70 for New Mexico (0-5, 0-5), which has lost 14 straight games.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Biden names liberal econ team as pandemic threatens workers

Congress, employee groups ramp up pressure to block Schedule F executive order

As coronavirus cases rise, DoD bases prepare to restrict travel again

Supreme Court takes up census case as other count issues loom

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up