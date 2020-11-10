CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. to tighten COVID-19 restrictions amid surge | CDC on importance of mask | Region's latest test results
Tuggle rushes for 2 TDs, Ohio extends Akron’s losing streak

The Associated Press

November 10, 2020, 10:35 PM

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — De’Montre Tuggle rushed for 139 yards and two touchdowns to help Ohio beat Akron 24-10 on Tuesday night.

Ohio (1-1, 1-1 Mid-American Conference) has won 12 of the last 13 meetings in the series. Akron (0-2, 0-2) has lost 19 straight games.

Tuggle, who had 239 all-purpose yards in a 30-27 loss to Central Michigan last week, scored on a 9-yard run on the sixth play for Ohio’s second straight game with a TD on its opening possession. He added a 1-yard score with 2:02 remaining, capping a nine-play drive, in the fourth quarter.

Kurtis Rourke passed for 92 yards for Ohio, and Shane Hooks made four catches for 73 yards. Keye Thompson and Jett Elad each made a second-half interception — both leading to missed field goals.

Zach Gibson threw for 218 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions for Akron. Teon Dollard had 165 yards rushing on 22 carries.

