Texas QB Ehlinger, Memphis QB White among Campbell finalists

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger, Memphis quarterback Brady White and Washington cornerback Elijah Molden are among 12 finalists for the Campbell Trophy give to the college football’s top scholar-athlete.

The finalists announced Thursday by the National Football Foundation come from all levels of college football and must have at least a 3,2 grade-point average and be a senior or graduate student.

The other finalists are Tennessee offensive lineman Brandon Kennedy; Navy cornerback Cameron Kinley; Boise State defensive back Kekaula Kaniho; Charlotte defensive end Tyriq Harris; Grand Valley State linebacker Tyler Bradfield; Abilene Christian linebacker Jack Gibbens; Alabama State running back Ezra Gray; Illinois State offensive lineman Drew Himmelman; and Hampden-Sydney offensive lineman Tyler Howerton.

Each finalist will receive an $18,000 post-graduate scholarship and the winner will receive another $7,000 in post-graduate scholarship money along with the William V. Campbell Trophy.

