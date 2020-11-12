CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC restaurant fined for maskless patrons | Va. teacher associations call for virtual-only learning | Latest coronavirus test results
Texas QB Ehlinger, Memphis QB White among Campbell finalists

The Associated Press

November 12, 2020, 5:21 PM

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger, Memphis quarterback Brady White and Washington cornerback Elijah Molden are among 12 finalists for the Campbell Trophy give to the college football’s top scholar-athlete.

The finalists announced Thursday by the National Football Foundation come from all levels of college football and must have at least a 3,2 grade-point average and be a senior or graduate student.

The other finalists are Tennessee offensive lineman Brandon Kennedy; Navy cornerback Cameron Kinley; Boise State defensive back Kekaula Kaniho; Charlotte defensive end Tyriq Harris; Grand Valley State linebacker Tyler Bradfield; Abilene Christian linebacker Jack Gibbens; Alabama State running back Ezra Gray; Illinois State offensive lineman Drew Himmelman; and Hampden-Sydney offensive lineman Tyler Howerton.

Each finalist will receive an $18,000 post-graduate scholarship and the winner will receive another $7,000 in post-graduate scholarship money along with the William V. Campbell Trophy.

