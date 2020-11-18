CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Nearly a quarter of all US cases were reported in November | More DC-area museums closing tomorrow | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » College Football » Texas-Kansas among 6 major…

Texas-Kansas among 6 major college games postponed by virus

The Associated Press

November 18, 2020, 4:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

No. 22 Texas at Kansas was among six games postponed Wednesday by COVID-19 problems as the virus took another chunk out of this weekend’s major college football schedule.

Overall, 14 out of 62 games involving Bowl Subdivision teams scheduled for this week have been called off. Last week, 15 of the 59 games scheduled were not played.

Texas-Kansas was just the second Big 12 conference game to be postponed this season and was rescheduled for Dec. 12.

The American Athletic Conference had to call off Navy at South Florida and Houston at SMU. The conference will work to reschedule those games.

The Mountain West also had two games disrupted. Utah State at Wyoming slated for Thursday night was canceled. UNLV at Colorado State scheduled for Saturday will not be played, but there is a possibility it could be made up.

No. 24 Louisiana-Lafayette also said it would not play its nonconference game against Central Arkansas on Saturday, but hopes to be back at practice by Saturday and ready to play its next Sun Belt game on Nov. 28 against Louisiana-Monroe.

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at https://westwoodonepodcasts.com/pods/ap-top-25-college-football-podcast/

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Federal unions look to turn the page on Trump's executive orders: 'The damage is not permanent'

Military setting record COVID cases as nationwide numbers balloon

Security clearance inventory up slightly due to pandemic, DCSA says

After pandemic successes, Congress considers legislative updates to federal telework policy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up