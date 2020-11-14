CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New Md. pandemic restrictions | Is Wreaths Across America happening at Arlington? | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » College Football » Pratt leads Tulane while…

Pratt leads Tulane while Army self destructs

The Associated Press

November 14, 2020, 8:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Michael Pratt threw for 197 yards and two touchdowns, Amare Jones scored a rushing touchdown and Tulane broke open a close game with a 38-12 win over Army on Saturday.

The Green Wave (5-4) built a two-score lead in the first quarter when Pratt threw a 4-yard touchdown to Tyrick James and Jones had a 50-yard scoring run just before the end of the quarter.

Army (6-2) got back in it when Christian Anderson threw a 10-yard scoring pass to Tyrell Robinson, and Andersen’s 19-yard touchdown run brought the Black Knights within 14-12 following a blocked point-after attempt and a failed two-point conversion.

Pratt found Jha’Quan Jackson for a 21-yard touchdown pass early in third for a nine-point lead, which triggered the beginning of the end for Army.

On their final five drives of the game, Army threw an interception, turned the balled over on downs on two straight drives, coughed it up on a fumble that led to to a scoring play for Tulane, and then threw another interception.

Anderson led Army with 77 yards rushing on 17 attempts. The loss ended the Black Knights’ four-game win streak.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

VA shares recipes for success with new customer experience 'cookbook' for agencies

Air Force Research Lab's new shop will focus on small things packing big punches in space

LabCFTC proving financial regulatory sector and innovation is not an oxymoron

Agencies want to better leverage public-private partnerships for IoT

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up