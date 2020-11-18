CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Nearly a quarter of all US cases were reported in November | More DC-area museums closing tomorrow | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » College Football » Plitt, Huntley lead Ball…

Plitt, Huntley lead Ball State over Northern Illinois 31-25

The Associated Press

November 18, 2020, 10:48 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Drew Plitt threw a pair of touchdown passes, Caleb Huntley ran for 103 yards and Ball State beat Northern Illinois 31-25 on Wednesday night.

It was a program record seventh consecutive 100-yard game for Huntley, who carried the ball 25 times including a 3-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter.

Plitt threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Antwan Davis in the first half, and his 7-yarder to Yo’Heinz Tyler stretched the Cardinals’ lead to 28-14 early in the fourth quarter.

Plitt was 17 of 25 for 214 yards passing. Amechi Uzodinma II had a 71-yard interception return for a touchdown just before halftime for the Cardinals (2-1, 2-1 Mid-American Conference).

Erin Collins’ 3-yard touchdown run pulled Northern Illinois (0-3, 0-3) to 28-22 with about seven minutes to play. Plitt then lead Ball State on a 11-play drive, capped by Jack Knight’s 33-yard field goal with 2:20 remaining.

Ross Bowers was 27-of-40 passing for a season-high 300 yards to lead the Huskies, hitting Tyrice Richie 11 times for 108 yards and a touchdown. Collins finished with 46 yards rushing on eight carries and two touchdowns.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Federal unions look to turn the page on Trump's executive orders: 'The damage is not permanent'

Security clearance inventory up slightly due to pandemic, DCSA says

IRS commissioner says IT modernization effort underfunded, will take longer than envisioned

Agencies improving in CX but need to worry less about digital - more about human design

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up