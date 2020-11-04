ELECTION NEWS: US results | DC results | Md. results | Va. results
Peters throws 4 TD passes, Toledo beats Bowling Green 38-3

The Associated Press

November 4, 2020, 11:55 PM

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Eli Peters threw four touchdown passes to lead Toledo over Bowling Green 38-3 on Wednesday night in the season and Mid-American Conference opener for both teams.

Peters threw a TD-pass each to Bryant Koback, Devin Maddox and Jerjuan Newton as the Rockets scored on their first three possessions. Peter’s 42-yard touchdown pass to Bryce Mitchell capped an 11-play, 93-yard drive with 5:42 remaining in the third quarter.

Peters was 20-of-32 passing for 214 yards. The Rockets finished with 310 yards rushing on 52 carries. Shakif Seymour led with 93 yards, including a 6-yard touchdown run with 10:40 remaining.

Matt McDonald completed eight of 30 passes and threw two interceptions for Bowling Green. Nate Needham kicked a 25-yard field goal late in the third quarter.

No fans were allowed inside the 26,038-seat Glass Bowl due to COVID-19 restrictions.

