ELECTION NEWS: US results | DC results | Md. results | Va. results
Home » College Football » Patterson, defense help Buffalo…

Patterson, defense help Buffalo beat Northern Illinois 49-30

The Associated Press

November 4, 2020, 11:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Jaret Patterson had 20 carries for 137 yards and two touchdowns and the Buffalo defense scored three TDs as the Bulls beat Northern Illinois 49-30 on Wednesday night.

Patterson opened the scoring with a 5-yard run about three minutes into the game and his 56-yard TD with 2:14 left in the first half gave Buffalo (1-0, 1-0 Mid-American Conference) a 21-10 lead. The junior has a school-record 35 career rushing touchdowns in just 28 games.

Tim Terry Jr. and Isaiah King scored on fumble returns of 46 and 42 yards, respectively, and Kadofi Wright had a 65-yard pick-6 that made it 49-16 with 12:14 to play.

Ross Bowers had 202 yards passing with one touchdown and one interception for Northern Illinois (0-1, 0-1). Tyrice Richie had nine receptions for 106 yards.

Kyle Vantrease completed 11 of 17 for 175 yards, including a 17-yard TD pass to Antonio Nunn, and scored on a 4-yard run. Nunn finished with six catches for 102 yards.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Results from Virginia's Congressional races

DoD's Space Development Agency shows how fast the FAR can be

Is HHS seeking a scapegoat for decision to cut back Program Support Center services?

Results from Maryland's Congressional races

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up