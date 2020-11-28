CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fauci's advice | Shorter quarantine time | Who will get vaccine first? | Changes to 'Polar Bear Plunge' | Latest test results
Home » College Football » Oklahoma St. RB Hubbard…

Oklahoma St. RB Hubbard out vs Texas Tech with leg injury

The Associated Press

November 28, 2020, 12:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard is out for Saturday’s game against Texas Tech with a leg injury.

Hubbard, a redshirt junior, was introduced with the seniors on Senior Day. He walked onto the field during a pregame ceremony wearing his jersey without pads and a medical boot on his right leg. He played last Saturday against Oklahoma, but had just 44 yards on eight carries.

Hubbard has rushed for 625 yards and five touchdowns this season. He led the nation last season with 2,094 yards and finished eighth in the Heisman Trophy balloting. He has rushed for 3,459 yards in his career — eighth in school history.

___

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/CliffBruntAP.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Most agencies still on their own to fill cyber talent gaps, solarium says

Big gains for Thrift Savings Plan in November

GSA helping agencies overcome ‘mental barrier’ fielding unattended bots

Overcoming cultural barriers remains biggest hurdle to enterprise risk management

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up