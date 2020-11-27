CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Now is 'vulnerable period,' Dr. Fauci tells WTOP | Some Prince William Co. students return Tuesday | Americans face new restrictions | Latest test results
No. 6 Florida can move closer to clinching East vs Kentucky

The Associated Press

November 27, 2020, 1:55 PM

Kentucky (3-5, 3-5 SEC) at No. 6 Florida (6-1, 6-1, No. 6 CFP), Saturday at noon EST (ESPN).

Line: Florida by 25 ½.

Series record: Florida leads 52-18.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The Gators could lose one of their final three games and still win the Southeastern Conference’s East Division. But a loss likely would undercut their chances of securing a spot in the College Football Playoff if they win the SEC title game.

KEY MATCHUP

Can anyone stop Florida quarterback Kyle Trask? The fifth-year senior has thrown for 2,554 yards, with 31 touchdown passes and just three interceptions. Widely considered the Heisman Trophy front-runner, Trask has more TD passes than any previous Heisman winner through seven games.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Kentucky: Wilson was fantastic in his last trip to the Swamp. He might need to be just as good for the Wildcats to make it two in a row in Gainesville.

Florida: TE Kyle Pitts returns after a two-game absence, ready to play for the first time since a vicious hit against Georgia caused a concussion and left him needing nose surgery. Pitts has 24 catches for 414 yards and eight touchdowns in five games.

FACTS & FIGURES

Five of the last six meetings have been decided late in the fourth quarter. … Wildcats guard Austin Dotson will wear No. 65 to honor late offensive line coach John Schlarman, a four-year starter (1994-97) for Kentucky who died Nov. 12 following a two-year battle with cancer. Linemen have rotated wearing Schlarman’s number since. … Florida has won 11 straight at home, the team’s longest streak since winning 14 in a row between 2008 and 2010.

