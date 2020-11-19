CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Nearly a quarter of all US cases were reported in November | More DC-area museums closing tomorrow | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » College Football » No. 24 Louisiana-Lafayette cancels…

No. 24 Louisiana-Lafayette cancels game with Cent Arkansas

The Associated Press

November 19, 2020, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — No. 24 Louisiana-Lafayette has canceled its game against Central Arkansas on Saturday because of positive COVID-19 tests.

The university announced that 33 players are in the program’s COVID-19 safety protocol, which is a combination of contact tracing, isolation, quarantine and recovering cases.

The Ragin’ Cajuns, who clinched the Sun Belt Conference West Division last weekend with a victory over South Alabama, did not hold practice Tuesday. They plan to resume normal operations on Nov. 21.

Louisiana-Lafayette’s next game is scheduled for Nov. 28 at Louisiana-Monroe.

The Sun Belt Conference title game is scheduled for Dec. 19, with the location and Louisiana-Lafayette’s East Division opponent yet to be determined.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

IRS commissioner says IT modernization effort underfunded, will take longer than envisioned

After pandemic successes, Congress considers legislative updates to federal telework policy

Agencies improving in CX but need to worry less about digital - more about human design

Security clearance inventory up slightly due to pandemic, DCSA says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up