CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Taking his first college snap after starting quarterback Tristan Gebbia limped off, Chance Nolan scored on…

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Taking his first college snap after starting quarterback Tristan Gebbia limped off, Chance Nolan scored on a 1-yard, fourth-down run with 33 seconds left to give Oregon State a 41-38 upset victory over No. 9 Oregon on Friday night.

Jermar Jefferson ran for 226 yards and two touchdowns to help the Beavers (2-2) win their second straight game. Jefferson has run for at least 100 yards in each of Oregon State’s four games and is on pace to hit 1,000 despite the short season.

Oregon (3-1) had won seven in a row and three straight over the rival Beavers. The loss dashed any slim hopes the Ducks had of a spot in the College Football Playoffs. The Ducks were ranked No. 15 in the first CFP rankings released Tuesday.

Tristan Gebbia threw for 263 years and a score and had a touchdown run during the foggy game at Reser Stadium. While no fans were allowed in the game, cars passing near the stadium honked for the home team in the aftermath.

Tyler Shough threw for 266 yards and two touchdowns for Oregon.

It was the 124th edition of the rivalry that dates to 1894. This summer amid racial injustice protests nationwide, both schools decided to drop the “Civil War” nickname.

Gebbia scored on a 1-yard keeper early in the fourth quarter to pull Oregon State to 31-26.

Oregon State had an interception on the ensuing drive and got the ball on the Oregon 33. Gebbia found Kolby Taylor with a 31-yard pass before Jefferson scored on a 2-yard run. Gebbia’s keeper on the two-point conversion gave Oregon State a 34-31 lead.

An Oregon State penalty helped the Ducks on their drive, capped by Cyrus Habibi-Likio’s 1-yard dash into the end zone, to give Oregon back the lead with 8:27 left.

After the teams traded possessions that ended on downs, the Beavers got one more chance. Gebbia hit Taylor with two passes on the drive, putting the Beavers on the Oregon 6.

Gebbia appeared to score but the officials put the ball on the 1 on third down. Gebbia ran again, and limped to the sideline while the play was under review. Oregon was offside, but no penalty was called. That set up Nolan’s touchdown run on fourth down on the only play of his college career.

NO. 2 NOTRE 31, NO. 25 NORTH CAROLINA 17

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Ian Book kept Notre Dame’s offense moving while the defense locked down Sam Howell and North Carolina’s potent offense for the final three quarters.

Book threw for 279 yards and a score and ran for 48 yards for the Fighting Irish (9-0, 8-0 Atlantic Coast Conference, No. 2 CFP), using his mobility and elusiveness to keep plays alive on a night when both offenses frequently faced long fields.

Receiver Ben Skowronek got Notre Dame its first lead with his 13-yard run around the right side midway through the third quarter. Kyren Williams ran for 124 yards — including a 47-yarder with about 5 1/2 minutes left as the Irish burned clock and sealed the game

Williams closed that drive with his second rushing TD, a clinching 1-yarder with 1:20 left that kept the Fighting Irish alone atop the ACC standings ahead of No. 4 Clemson and No. 10 Miami.

More impressively, though, was a defensive effort that forced Howell and the high-scoring Tar Heels to work for every gain after the opening quarter.

UNC (6-3, 6-3) sprinted to touchdowns on its first two drives, but Notre Dame surrendered only one field goal from there.

NO. 15 IOWA STATE 23, NO. 20 TEXAS 20

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Breece Hall scored on a 3-yard run with 1:25 remaining and Iowa State held off last-minute drive by Sam Ehlinger and Texas to remain in first place in the Big 12.

After Iowa State sacked Ehlinger on third down, Texas’ Cameron Dicker barely missed left with a 58-yard field goal attempt as time expired.

The Cyclones (7-2, 7-1) have almost locked up a spot in the Big 12 championship game for the first time.

Hall gained 91 yards on 20 carries, his first game under 100 this season, but had 30 on the final 69-yard touchdown drive. Brock Purdy completed 25 of 36 passes for 312 yards and a touchdown. Charlie Kolar had six receptions for 131 yards.

Ehlinger was 17 of 29 for 298 yards and one touchdown in what could be his final home game for the Longhorns. Ehlinger and Brennan Eagles set up touchdowns in the first and third quarters, connecting for 59 and 45 yards.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.