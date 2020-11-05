CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Trump election party draws scrutiny | Pfizer vaccine shows promise | Latest test results
Home » College Football » No. 14 Oklahoma State…

No. 14 Oklahoma State visits Kansas State in Big 12 showdown

The Associated Press

November 5, 2020, 5:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

No. 14 Oklahoma State (4-1, 3-1 Big 12) at Kansas State (4-2, 4-1), Saturday at 4 p.m. EST (FOX).

Line: Oklahoma State by 12 1/2.

Series record: Oklahoma State leads 40-26.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The Cowboys are coming off an overtime loss to Texas and the Wildcats are trying to rebound from a loss to West Virginia, but both are still in the Big 12 title hunt. They are tied with Iowa State in the loss column. Whoever wins will have an inside track to the conference championship while the loser faces an uphill slog to the finish.

KEY MATCHUP

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard against the Kansas State defense. Hubbard ran 25 times for 296 yards and a touchdown in a 26-13 victory in Stillwater last season. And while the All-American running back has yet to have a breakout game this season — the Longhorns held him to 72 yards rushing — he faces a defense in the Wildcats that allowed LD Brown to go for 102 yards rushing and a touchdown last weekend in Morgantown.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Oklahoma State: QB Spencer Sanders took the Cowboys’ loss to Texas particularly hard, despite throwing for 400 yards and four TDs, because of three big miscues: The young quarterback threw behind a wide receiver for an interception, fumbled an exchange and was strip-sacked for another turnover.

Kansas State: RB Deuce Vaughn and QB Will Howard. The freshmen are unquestionably the future for the Wildcats, but both had some growing pains last week. Vaughn carried just nine times for 22 yards and Howard threw three interceptions. Much like Sanders, both of them will need to have big bounce-back games.

FACTS & FIGURES

The two teams have split the past eight meetings. … Oklahoma State lost to Texas despite out-gaining the Longhorns 530-287. … The Cowboys are among four Power-5 teams to rank in the top 25 in total offense and total defense, joined by Ohio State, Clemson and West Virginia. … Oklahoma State has held opponents to a combined 13 of 72 on third downs, the best in the Football Bowl Subdivision. … Cowboys WR Tylan Wallace and Hubbard have accounted for 1,186 of their 2,210 yards from scrimmage. … Vaughn and Clemson’s Travis Etienne are the only players nationally with at least 300 yards rushing and 300 yards receiving. … Kansas State is plus-six in turnovers, tied for fourth nationally. … The Wildcats have committed just 15 turnovers in 18 games since Chris Klieman became the head coach.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Trump fires Defense Sec. Esper after less than 2 years

FLRA to decertify union representing DOJ immigration judges

CISA headquarters brings DHS consolidated campus into focus

State Dept. tells passport services employees without high-risk conditions to return to work Nov. 16

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up