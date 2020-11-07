ELECTION NEWS: US results | DC results | Md. results | Va. results
NBC to cut away from Clemson-Notre Dame for Biden speech

The Associated Press

November 7, 2020, 4:59 PM

NBC says it will cut away from the football game between No. 1 Clemson and No. 4 Notre Dame on Saturday night to show Democrat Joe Biden’s first speech as president-elect.

Biden is expected to address the nation around 8 p.m. EST, hours after news organizations including The Associated Press declared the former vice president the winner of the race against Republican President Donald Trump.

The Tigers and Fighting Irish are set to kick off at 7:35 p.m. NBC says the game will move to USA Network when NBC News’ coverage of Biden’s speech begins. The game will move back to NBC after coverage of the speech concludes.

Clemson is the first No. 1 team to play at Notre Dame since 2005.

