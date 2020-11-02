ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide
Home » College Football » Michigan says safeties coach…

Michigan says safeties coach Bob Shoop working remotely

The Associated Press

November 2, 2020, 1:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Michigan safeties coach Bob Shoop is limited to working with the team remotely and is not assisting on the field with the 23rd-ranked Wolverines.

The school’s athletic department made the announcement Monday, saying it would not provide any more details because of privacy rules.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh also declined to comment on Shoop’s situation. Harbaugh said Aashon Larkins, the team’s special teams analyst, has taken over Shoop’s on-field duties in the secondary. Larkins previously was an assistant coach at Bethune-Cookman.

“We’ve adjusted as best we can,” Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh hired Shoop in January. He was Mississippi State’s defensive coordinator the past two seasons and was a two-time finalist for an award honoring college football’s best assistant coach.

The Wolverines (1-1) play at No. 13 Indiana (2-0) on Saturday.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Army's 18th Airborne Corps picks first winner in innovation challenge

CIA cloud program awarded? CISA cyber program under protest

House Democrats demand immediate stop to Schedule F executive order

USPS teams up with FBI to provide biometrics at 100 post offices

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up