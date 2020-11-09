CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. reduces restaurant, bar capacity | Montgomery Co. OKs restrictions | Some Loudoun students returning next month | Latest results across the region
Home » College Football » Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson…

Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson to have surgery on broken leg

The Associated Press

November 9, 2020, 2:11 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson will be out of the lineup against No. 13 Wisconsin and likely for the rest of the season.

Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh said Monday that Hutchinson needs surgery after breaking his leg at Indiana.

The 6-foot-6, 268-pound junior was hurt in the 38-21 loss to the Hoosiers. Hutchinson led linemen with eight tackles against Minnesota and seven tackles against Michigan State. Last season, he was a third-team, All-Big Ten player.

Michigan (1-2) hosts the Badgers (1-0) on Saturday after Wisconsin canceled its previous two games because players and staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. The Wolverines, who started the season No. 16 in the AP Top 25, are unranked for the first time since the end of the 2017 season.

___

For more AP college football coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Good public servants come in all political stripes

Tony Montemarano, top DISA official, retiring after nearly 50 years

Army builds retention prediction model using machine learning

Focus on military families, defense strategy changes likely coming under Biden administration

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up