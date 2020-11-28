CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fauci's advice | Shorter quarantine time | Who will get vaccine first? | Changes to 'Polar Bear Plunge' | Latest test results
Home » College Football » McCormick runs for record…

McCormick runs for record 251 yards, UTSA beats North Texas

The Associated Press

November 28, 2020, 6:50 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Sincere McCormick ran 23 times for a program-record 251 yards with two TDs to help UTSA beat North Texas 49-17 on Saturday.

It was the first 200-yard rushing game in UTSA’s 10-year history as McCormick broke his own single-game record of 197 yards rushing that he set in the season opener on Sept. 12 — a 51-48 double-overtime win against Texas State.

The Roadrunners (7-4, 5-2 Conference USA) were able to celebrate their senior day by ending a three-game losing streak to the Mean Green (3-4, 2-3) that included last season’s 45-3 loss on Sept. 21, 2019, in Denton, Texas.

McCormick had 17 carries for 188 yards and a touchdown by halftime and sat out the fourth quarter. McCormick, a sophomore, needs 66 more yards to pass Jarveon Williams for the UTSA career rushing record (2,393).

UTSA’s 410 yards rushing set a single-game program record.

Jaelon Darden had eight catches for 143 yards and a touchdown and Oscar Adaway III ran 15 times for 101 yards for North Texas.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Trump threatens NDAA veto over social media protections

USPS regulator raises price cap for mail rates after 10-year review

In ongoing effort to fill cyber vacancies, FBI turns to creative recruitment solutions

Air Force filling its employment holes, looking to improve leadership

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up