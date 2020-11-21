CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US marks COVID-19 milestones | A tour of a DCPS CARE classroom | Latest coronavirus test results
McBride throws 5 TDs to rally Texas St. past Arkansas St.

The Associated Press

November 21, 2020, 5:07 PM

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Brady McBride threw for five touchdowns, and Calvin Hill’s six-yard run with 34 seconds left sent Texas State past Arkansas State 47-45 on Saturday.

McBride threw for 443 yards, and Logan Bonner and Layne Hatcher combined to throw for 462 yards and four touchdowns for the Red Wolves in a game that saw a total of six lead changes.

McBride threw a 14-yard scoring pass to Trevis Graham Jr. to put Texas State (2-9, 2-5 Sun Belt Conference) ahead 24-10 with 9:56 left before halftime.

Arkansas State (3-6, 1-5) rallied with four touchdowns — a pair before halftime — and led 38-27 with 13:50 left in the game.

But McBride led the Texas State comeback, throwing a 5-yard scoring pass to Marcell Barbee a little more than two minutes later. He connected with Graham again, this time on a 15-yard scoring pass, and the Bobcats led 41-38.

Arkansas State then used a 12-play, 65-yard drive that took more than five minutes that ended with Jamal Jones scoring from a yard out for the Red Wolves’ last lead of the game.

Jeremiah Haydel helped give Texas State a shorter field to work with returning the ensuing kickoff 41 yards to the Texas State 43-yard line.

