HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Black Friday sets online shopping record | Holiday trends to watch | 2020 holiday shipping guide | Small Business Saturday buzz
Home » College Football » LSU, law firm, begin…

LSU, law firm, begin review of domestic, sex assault cases

The Associated Press

November 25, 2020, 1:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BATON ROUGE, La (AP) — LSU officials have begun meeting with experts from a law firm investigating the university’s handling of reported sexual and domestic assault cases.

In a published letter to members of the LSU community, Interim LSU president Thomas C. Galligan Jr. and Athletic Director Scott Woodward the hiring of the Husch Blackwell law firm is aimed at “healing and progress related to recent allegations” about LSU’s handling of such cases.

Galligan and Woodward say findings are expected to be complete in February and released in a public report.

Husch Blackwell’s areas of expertise include federal Title IX laws that are meant to protect people from discrimination based on gender at academic institutions

While the investigation will encompass all departments at LSU, several high-profile allegations in recent years have involved members of LSU’s football team including former star running back Derrius Guice and former receiver Drake Davis.

Guice left LSU in good standing and was an NFL draft pick, only to be released by the Washington Football Team this year after being charged criminally with chocking his girlfriend until she was unconscious.

Davis was suspended from LSU’s football team and ultimately dismissed from the university because of allegations of repeated domestic abuse committed against a member of the women’s tennis team.

“Accountability matters, and if Husch Blackwell finds that any wrongdoing was done by individuals or the university itself, we will take the appropriate steps,” LSU’s letter said. “We are confident that Husch Blackwell will provide us with the information needed to take the appropriate action, but we want you to know we will not sit still while they do their work. We are exploring immediate changes we can implement and other ameliorative initiatives.”

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Some enlisted soldiers can now promote before getting mandated training

Air Force ready to begin deploying portions of ABMS next year

State Dept gives thanks to Foreign Service’s 'exceptional' volunteer workforce

Pentagon reports $5B in improper payments to civilian workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up