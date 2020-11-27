CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Now is 'vulnerable period,' Dr. Fauci tells WTOP | Some Prince William Co. students return Tuesday | Americans face new restrictions | Latest test results
Home » College Football » Liberty shuts out UMass…

Liberty shuts out UMass 45-0, Mack has TDs of 59, 54 yards

The Associated Press

November 27, 2020, 3:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Malik Willis passed for three touchdowns in the first half and Liberty blanked winless UMass 45-0 on Friday, rebounding from a stinging one-point loss in its previous game.

Liberty (9-1), which outgained the Minutemen 629 yards to 227, scored touchdowns on four straight drives and added a field goal in the waning seconds of the first half to build a 31-0 halftime lead, adding another field goal and two more TDs on five second-half possessions.

Willis was 16-for-24 for 223 yards passing. He connected for TDs with Kevin Shaa, Michael Bolinger and Demario Douglas. Peytton Pickett and Joshua Mack each rushed for more than 100 yards — Pickett picked up 125 on 10 carries with a 16-yard TD. Mack ran for 109 on 11 carries and touchdown bursts of 59 and 54-yards.

Receiver DJ Stubbs caught 3 passes for 56 yards and surpassed 1,500 career receiving yards.

The Minutemen (0-4) end a truncated season. The school had originally opted not to play during the coronavirus pandemic but changed course in September, managing to schedule four games. UMass was outscored 161-16.

Liberty ends its season at unbeaten No. 16 Coastal Carolina next Saturday and had also been undefeated before falling 15-14 at NC State a week ago.

Attendance was capped at 250, per new orders from Virginia’s governor.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

DoD deputy CIO Ranks heads back to CIA

What contractors can expect in 2021

Overcoming cultural barriers remains biggest hurdle to enterprise risk management

Agencies see success in customer journey maps — now employees are getting their own

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up