Lewis, Richardson lead Central Michigan past Ohio, 30-27

The Associated Press

November 4, 2020, 11:55 PM

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Kobe Lewis had 28 carries for 112 yards and two touchdowns, Daniel Richardson accounted for two more TDs, and Central Michigan beat Ohio 30-27 on Wednesday night in the season, and Mid-American Conference, opener for both teams.

Richardson was 23-of-41 passing for 243 yards, including a 50-yard touchdown to Kalil Pimpleton, and scored on a 1-yard run.

De’Montre Tuggle had a 3-yard touchdown run to tie the score with 58 seconds left in the first half, and returned the opening kickoff of the second 93 yards for a score that gave Ohio a 27-20 lead. After Central Michigan was forced to punt on its ensuing drive, Willie Reid forced and then recovered a fumble by Tuggle at the Bobcats’ 22, setting up an 8-yard TD run by Lewis with 10:36 left in the third quarter.

CMU’s Marshall Meeder kicked a 22-yard field goal to cap a 15-play, 70-yard drive with 9:05 to play.

Ohio, which went three-and-out on its following two possessions, moved into Chippewas territory in the closing minute but a holding penalty and then a false start stalled its final drive.

Kurtis Rourke passed for 231 yards and two touchdowns for the Bobcats.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

