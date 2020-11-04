ELECTION NEWS: US results | DC results | Md. results | Va. results
Kahn’s late TD run lifts Miami (Ohio) past Ball State 38-31

The Associated Press

November 4, 2020, 11:33 PM

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Zach Kahn scored on a 2-yard touchdown run with 10 seconds remaining to give Miami (Ohio) a 38-31 victory over Ball State on Wednesday night in the season and Mid-American Conference opener for both teams.

Ryan McWood intercepted a Drew Plitt pass and returned it 18 yards to the 6-yard line that set up Kahn’s game-winning run. Kahn also had a 2-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, and finished with 42 yards rushing on nine carries.

AJ Mayer was 16 of 24 for 212 yards passing with three touchdowns for Miami. Jack Coldiron had two TD catches and Jalen Walker had one.

Plitt was 19-of-32 passing for 309 yards with a touchdown pass. Caleb Huntley ran 21 times for 131 yards, including touchdown runs of 45 and 18 yards for the Cardinals.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no fans were allowed inside 24,286-seat Yager Stadium.

