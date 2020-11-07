Georgia receiver appears to break leg against Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Georgia receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint appeared to break his right leg on a 32-yard touchdown reception in…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Georgia receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint appeared to break his right leg on a 32-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter against No. 8 Florida on Saturday.

Replays clearly showed the severity of Rosemy-Jacksaint’s injury as team trainers rushed to the end zone and quickly got an air cast on his leg. He was carted into the tunnel amid a standing ovation. Florida safety Brad Stewart hit Rosemy-Jacksaint just before he crossed the goal line.

Rosemy-Jacksaint’s first career touchdown came on the freshman’s fourth catch and gave the fifth-ranked Bulldogs a 13-0 lead. Zamir White ran for a 75-yard score on Georgia’s first play from scrimmage.

Rosemy-Jacksaint was filling in for injured standout George Pickens (upper body), who did not dress. The Bulldogs also were without nose tackle Jordan Davis (elbow), safety Richard LeCounte (motorcycle accident), defensive tackle Julian Rochester (knee) and receiver Dominick Blaylock (knee).

Coach Kirby Smart was hoping Pickens and Davis would be able to play against the Gators.

