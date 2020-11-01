ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide | Why do we still have Electoral College?
Doubs’ career day helps Nevada beat UNLV 37-17

The Associated Press

November 1, 2020, 1:24 AM

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Romeo Doubs had six receptions for a career-high 211 yards and a score and Nevada beat UNLV 37-17 on Saturday night.

Caron Strong was 21-of-27 passing for 350 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions and Toa Taua had 12 carries for 86 yards and a TD for Nevada (2-0, 2-0 Mountain West Conference).

Doubs had a 52-yard reception to the 1-yard line to set up a scoring run by Devonte Lee that gave the Wolf Pack a 10-3 lead late in the first quarter and Strong connected with Doubs on a 65-yard touchdown early in the second to make it 17-6.

Max Gilliam passed for two touchdowns and Charles Williams had 19 carries for 99 yards for UNLV (0-2, 0-2).

It was the first college football game played at the 65,000-seat Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders. Due to restrictions and guidelines regarding the coronavirus pandemic, seating was limited to 3% of capacity, which equates to 2,000 patrons.

