Crum passes for 4 TDs in 1st half, Kent State wins 62-24

The Associated Press

November 10, 2020, 11:29 PM

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Dustin Crum passed for four touchdowns in the first half and Kent State cruised past Bowling Green 62-24 on a rainy Tuesday night.

Crum was 16 of 21 for 254 yards in the first half, and finished with 18 completions for 271 yards and a career-high-tying four scores. He also carried it 10 times for 25 yards.

Bryan Bradford added 113 yards on the ground for Kent State (2-0, 2-0 Mid-American Conference), which has won two straight to open a season for the first time since 1988. Marquez Cooper had two rushing touchdowns, and Isaiah McKoy and Ja’Shaun Poke each had two receiving scores.

Kent State scored 35 unanswered points, including four touchdowns in the second quarter, for a 38-10 halftime lead. It was Kent State’s most first-half points since 2015.

Matt McDonald was just 6-of-20 passing for 105 yards for Bowling Green (0-2, 0-2). Terion Stewart rushed for 162 yards and two fourth-quarter TDs.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

