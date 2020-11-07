Canteen’s late pick seals Ga. Southern win over Troy

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Gerald Green ran for 109 yards and a touchdown and Georgia Southern’s late interception preserved a…

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Gerald Green ran for 109 yards and a touchdown and Georgia Southern’s late interception preserved a 20-13 win over Troy on Saturday.

After Alex Raynor missed a 34-yard field goal attempt and a chance to put Georgia Southern (5-2, 3-2 Sun Belt Conference) up 10 with 2:40 left, Troy (4-3, 2-2) marched 64 yards to the Eagles’ 16-yard line. There, on third-and-10, Derrick Canteen intercepted Jacob Free to seal the win. Canteen finished with a pair of picks on the day.

Trailing 13-6, Green’s 69-yard touchdown run tied the game with 7:37 left to play in the third quarter. Following Troy’s three-and-out, Shai Werts led an 8-play, 85-yard drive that ended with his 5-yard touchdown run with 2:18 left in the third for the go-ahead score. The score was set up after NaJee Thompson pulled in a one-handed, 35-yard pass with a defender draped on him at the Troy 5-yard line. Werts completed 12-of-13 passes for 85 yards.

Dell Pettus’ 44-yard interception return of Werts gave Troy an early 7-3 lead and marked the Trojans’ lone touchdown.

