Baylor loses Big 12 top tackler Bernard for year to injury

The Associated Press

November 9, 2020, 4:54 PM

WACO, Texas (AP) — Baylor junior linebacker Terrel Bernard, the Big 12’s top tackler, will miss the rest of the season because of a shoulder injury.

Coach Dave Aranda said Monday that Bernard has a torn labrum and likely a fracture in his shoulder.

Bernard and freshman running back Craig Williams were both hurt in Saturday’s loss at Iowa State. Williams injured the ACL and MCL in his knee, and will also miss the rest of the season.

“Both of those kids are great kids, they’re both leaders for us, each in their own way, and they were both playing really good ball,” Aranda said.

Bernard led the Big 12 with 11 tackles per game, 55 in Baylor’s five games. He also had 3 1/2 sacks. Williams had 197 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

Baylor visits Texas Tech on Saturday.

