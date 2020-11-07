CORONAVIRUS NEWS: No states trending in right direction | US allows emergency use of antibody drug | Doctors may be better equipped to handle latest surge
Home » College Football » App St. continues winning…

App St. continues winning ways in 38-17 win over Texas St.

The Associated Press

November 7, 2020, 6:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Zac Thomas threw for three touchdowns, Daetrich Harrington ran for 113 yards and Appalachian State pulled away from Texas State for a 38-17 win on Saturday.

It’s the seventh straight season in which Appalachian State has put together a four-game win streak.

Tyler Vitt put the Bobcats on the scoreboard first when he threw a 75-yard touchdown catch-and-run to Javen Banks just 44 seconds into the game.

The Mountaineers (5-1, 3-0 Sun Belt Conference) responded with a seven-play, 72-yard scoring drive that ended with Thomas throwing a 32-yard touchdown pass to Miller Gibbs.

With 64 seconds left before the end of the first quarter, Brendan Harrington picked off Vitt, returned it 49 yards for the score and App State never trailed again.

Vitt threw for a pair of touchdowns but was intercepted twice. Jahmyl Jeter had 135 yards rushing on 11 carries for Texas State (1-8, 1-4).

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Special Report: Benefits of Technology Modernization Fund validated

VHA cuts FOIA backlog in half, thanks to telework infrastructure

Senate appropriators propose federal pay freeze for civilian employees in 2021

Trump fires Esper as Pentagon chief after election defeat

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up