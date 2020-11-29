Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll

The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 29, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Alabama (59)
|8-0
|1547
|1
|2. Notre Dame (2)
|9-1
|1479
|2
|3. Clemson
|8-1
|1391
|4
|4. Ohio State (1)
|4-0
|1382
|3
|5. Florida
|7-1
|1255
|5
|6. Texas A&M
|6-1
|1254
|6
|7. Cincinnati
|8-0
|1177
|7
|8. Brigham Young
|9-0
|1073
|8
|9. Miami
|7-1
|1026
|9
|10. Georgia
|6-2
|972
|10
|11. Indiana
|5-1
|934
|12
|12. Iowa State
|7-2
|855
|15
|13. Oklahoma
|6-2
|816
|14
|14. Coastal Carolina
|9-0
|625
|17
|15. Marshall
|7-0
|615
|16
|16. Southern California
|3-0
|581
|18
|17. Northwestern
|5-1
|535
|13
|18. Oklahoma State
|6-2
|469
|22
|19. Wisconsin
|2-1
|459
|20
|20. Oregon
|3-1
|343
|11
|21. Louisiana-Lafayette
|8-1
|293
|24
|22. Tulsa
|5-1
|228
|25
|23. Washington
|3-0
|186
|NR
|24. Iowa
|4-2
|125
|NR
|25. Liberty
|9-1
|87
|NR
Dropped out: No. 19 Auburn (5-3); No. 21 Texas (5-3); No. 23 North Carolina (6-3).
Others receiving votes: Auburn (5-3) 75; North Carolina (6-3) 68; Missouri (4-3) 43; Texas (5-3) 40; North Carolina State (7-3) 40; Appalachian State (7-2) 33; Buffalo (4-0) 29; Colorado (3-0) 27; San Jose State (4-0) 19; Memphis (6-2) 17; Boise State (4-1) 15; Nevada (5-1) 14; Boston College (6-4) 10; Army (7-2) 6; Mississippi (4-4) 3; West Virginia (5-3) 2; Florida Atlantic (5-1) 1; Central Florida (6-3) 1.
