Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll

The Associated Press

November 29, 2020, 2:20 PM

The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 29, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Alabama (59) 8-0 1547 1
2. Notre Dame (2) 9-1 1479 2
3. Clemson 8-1 1391 4
4. Ohio State (1) 4-0 1382 3
5. Florida 7-1 1255 5
6. Texas A&M 6-1 1254 6
7. Cincinnati 8-0 1177 7
8. Brigham Young 9-0 1073 8
9. Miami 7-1 1026 9
10. Georgia 6-2 972 10
11. Indiana 5-1 934 12
12. Iowa State 7-2 855 15
13. Oklahoma 6-2 816 14
14. Coastal Carolina 9-0 625 17
15. Marshall 7-0 615 16
16. Southern California 3-0 581 18
17. Northwestern 5-1 535 13
18. Oklahoma State 6-2 469 22
19. Wisconsin 2-1 459 20
20. Oregon 3-1 343 11
21. Louisiana-Lafayette 8-1 293 24
22. Tulsa 5-1 228 25
23. Washington 3-0 186 NR
24. Iowa 4-2 125 NR
25. Liberty 9-1 87 NR

Dropped out: No. 19 Auburn (5-3); No. 21 Texas (5-3); No. 23 North Carolina (6-3).

Others receiving votes: Auburn (5-3) 75; North Carolina (6-3) 68; Missouri (4-3) 43; Texas (5-3) 40; North Carolina State (7-3) 40; Appalachian State (7-2) 33; Buffalo (4-0) 29; Colorado (3-0) 27; San Jose State (4-0) 19; Memphis (6-2) 17; Boise State (4-1) 15; Nevada (5-1) 14; Boston College (6-4) 10; Army (7-2) 6; Mississippi (4-4) 3; West Virginia (5-3) 2; Florida Atlantic (5-1) 1; Central Florida (6-3) 1.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

