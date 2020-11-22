CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Nearly a quarter of all US cases were reported in November | More DC-area museums closing tomorrow | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » College Football » Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll

Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll

The Associated Press

November 22, 2020, 2:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 22, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Alabama (59) 7-0 1547 1
2. Notre Dame (2) 8-0 1469 2
3. Ohio State (1) 4-0 1425 3
4. Clemson 7-1 1353 4
5. Florida 6-1 1256 5
6. Texas A&M 5-1 1241 6
7. Cincinnati 8-0 1166 7
8. Brigham Young 9-0 1103 8
9. Miami 7-1 1005 9
10. Georgia 5-2 897 11
11. Oregon 3-0 876 13
12. Indiana 4-1 821 10
13. Northwestern 5-0 813 20
14. Oklahoma 6-2 756 17
15. Iowa State 6-2 685 16
16. Marshall 7-0 563 15
17. Coastal Carolina 8-0 530 18
18. Southern California 3-0 508 19
19. Auburn 5-2 427 21
20. Wisconsin 2-1 409 12
21. Texas 5-2 306 23
22. Oklahoma State 5-2 299 14
23. North Carolina 6-2 205 24
24. Louisiana-Lafayette 7-1 165 25
25. Tulsa 5-1 120 26

Dropped out: No. 22 Liberty (8-1).

Others receiving votes: Nevada (5-0) 39; Liberty (8-1) 27; Missouri (3-3) 24; Washington (2-0) 17; San Jose State (4-0) 13; Maryland (2-1) 13; North Carolina State (6-3) 12; Boston College (5-4) 12; Boise State (4-1) 11; SMU (7-2) 10; Memphis (5-2) 9; Army (7-2) 6; Appalachian State (6-2) 6; LSU (3-3) 3; Purdue (2-2) 2; Iowa (3-2) 1.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Federal unions look to turn the page on Trump's executive orders: 'The damage is not permanent'

After pandemic successes, Congress considers legislative updates to federal telework policy

CIA cloud program awarded; CISA cyber program under protest

IRS commissioner says IT modernization effort underfunded, will take longer than envisioned

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up