Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll

The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 22, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Alabama (59)
|7-0
|1547
|1
|2. Notre Dame (2)
|8-0
|1469
|2
|3. Ohio State (1)
|4-0
|1425
|3
|4. Clemson
|7-1
|1353
|4
|5. Florida
|6-1
|1256
|5
|6. Texas A&M
|5-1
|1241
|6
|7. Cincinnati
|8-0
|1166
|7
|8. Brigham Young
|9-0
|1103
|8
|9. Miami
|7-1
|1005
|9
|10. Georgia
|5-2
|897
|11
|11. Oregon
|3-0
|876
|13
|12. Indiana
|4-1
|821
|10
|13. Northwestern
|5-0
|813
|20
|14. Oklahoma
|6-2
|756
|17
|15. Iowa State
|6-2
|685
|16
|16. Marshall
|7-0
|563
|15
|17. Coastal Carolina
|8-0
|530
|18
|18. Southern California
|3-0
|508
|19
|19. Auburn
|5-2
|427
|21
|20. Wisconsin
|2-1
|409
|12
|21. Texas
|5-2
|306
|23
|22. Oklahoma State
|5-2
|299
|14
|23. North Carolina
|6-2
|205
|24
|24. Louisiana-Lafayette
|7-1
|165
|25
|25. Tulsa
|5-1
|120
|26
Dropped out: No. 22 Liberty (8-1).
Others receiving votes: Nevada (5-0) 39; Liberty (8-1) 27; Missouri (3-3) 24; Washington (2-0) 17; San Jose State (4-0) 13; Maryland (2-1) 13; North Carolina State (6-3) 12; Boston College (5-4) 12; Boise State (4-1) 11; SMU (7-2) 10; Memphis (5-2) 9; Army (7-2) 6; Appalachian State (6-2) 6; LSU (3-3) 3; Purdue (2-2) 2; Iowa (3-2) 1.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.