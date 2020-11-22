Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll

The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 22, total points based on 25…

The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 22, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Alabama (59) 7-0 1547 1 2. Notre Dame (2) 8-0 1469 2 3. Ohio State (1) 4-0 1425 3 4. Clemson 7-1 1353 4 5. Florida 6-1 1256 5 6. Texas A&M 5-1 1241 6 7. Cincinnati 8-0 1166 7 8. Brigham Young 9-0 1103 8 9. Miami 7-1 1005 9 10. Georgia 5-2 897 11 11. Oregon 3-0 876 13 12. Indiana 4-1 821 10 13. Northwestern 5-0 813 20 14. Oklahoma 6-2 756 17 15. Iowa State 6-2 685 16 16. Marshall 7-0 563 15 17. Coastal Carolina 8-0 530 18 18. Southern California 3-0 508 19 19. Auburn 5-2 427 21 20. Wisconsin 2-1 409 12 21. Texas 5-2 306 23 22. Oklahoma State 5-2 299 14 23. North Carolina 6-2 205 24 24. Louisiana-Lafayette 7-1 165 25 25. Tulsa 5-1 120 26

Dropped out: No. 22 Liberty (8-1).

Others receiving votes: Nevada (5-0) 39; Liberty (8-1) 27; Missouri (3-3) 24; Washington (2-0) 17; San Jose State (4-0) 13; Maryland (2-1) 13; North Carolina State (6-3) 12; Boston College (5-4) 12; Boise State (4-1) 11; SMU (7-2) 10; Memphis (5-2) 9; Army (7-2) 6; Appalachian State (6-2) 6; LSU (3-3) 3; Purdue (2-2) 2; Iowa (3-2) 1.

