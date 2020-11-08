Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll

The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 8, total points based on 25…

The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 8, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Alabama (55) 6-0 1542 2 2. Notre Dame (4) 7-0 1461 4 3. Ohio State (3) 3-0 1443 3 4. Clemson 7-1 1340 1 5. Florida 4-1 1230 8 6. Texas A&M 5-1 1229 7 7. Cincinnati 6-0 1172 6 8. Brigham Young 8-0 1112 9 9. Miami 6-1 995 10 10. Indiana 3-0 901 13 11. Georgia 4-2 840 5 12. Oregon 1-0 828 14 13. Oklahoma State 5-1 823 12 14. Wisconsin 1-0 778 11 15. Marshall 6-0 534 15 16. Iowa State 5-2 530 17 17. Coastal Carolina 7-0 495 16 18. Oklahoma 5-2 476 19 19. Southern Methodist 7-1 448 18 20. Southern California 1-0 334 20 21. Auburn 4-2 305 21 22. Liberty 7-0 234 NR 23. Northwestern 3-0 218 NR 24. Texas 5-2 187 NR 25. Army 6-1 181 22

Dropped out: No. 23 Boise State (2-1); No. 24 North Carolina (5-2); No. 25 Michigan (1-2).

Others receiving votes: North Carolina (5-2) 174; Louisiana-Lafayette (6-1) 81; Utah (0-0) 45; Purdue (2-0) 43; Appalachian State (5-1) 25; Arkansas (3-3) 23; Missouri (2-3) 18; Wake Forest (4-2) 15; Boston College (5-3) 15; Memphis (4-2) 12; Kentucky (2-4) 12; Tulsa (3-1) 11; Maryland (2-1) 10; Tennessee (2-4) 6; Nevada (3-0) 5; Michigan (1-2) 5; San Jose State (3-0) 4; Kansas State (4-3) 4; Boise State (2-1) 4; Virginia Tech (4-3) 2.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.