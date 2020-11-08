CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. reduces restaurant, bar capacity | Montgomery Co. OKs restrictions | Some Loudoun students returning next month | Latest results across the region
Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll

The Associated Press

November 8, 2020, 1:24 PM

The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 8, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Alabama (55) 6-0 1542 2
2. Notre Dame (4) 7-0 1461 4
3. Ohio State (3) 3-0 1443 3
4. Clemson 7-1 1340 1
5. Florida 4-1 1230 8
6. Texas A&M 5-1 1229 7
7. Cincinnati 6-0 1172 6
8. Brigham Young 8-0 1112 9
9. Miami 6-1 995 10
10. Indiana 3-0 901 13
11. Georgia 4-2 840 5
12. Oregon 1-0 828 14
13. Oklahoma State 5-1 823 12
14. Wisconsin 1-0 778 11
15. Marshall 6-0 534 15
16. Iowa State 5-2 530 17
17. Coastal Carolina 7-0 495 16
18. Oklahoma 5-2 476 19
19. Southern Methodist 7-1 448 18
20. Southern California 1-0 334 20
21. Auburn 4-2 305 21
22. Liberty 7-0 234 NR
23. Northwestern 3-0 218 NR
24. Texas 5-2 187 NR
25. Army 6-1 181 22

Dropped out: No. 23 Boise State (2-1); No. 24 North Carolina (5-2); No. 25 Michigan (1-2).

Others receiving votes: North Carolina (5-2) 174; Louisiana-Lafayette (6-1) 81; Utah (0-0) 45; Purdue (2-0) 43; Appalachian State (5-1) 25; Arkansas (3-3) 23; Missouri (2-3) 18; Wake Forest (4-2) 15; Boston College (5-3) 15; Memphis (4-2) 12; Kentucky (2-4) 12; Tulsa (3-1) 11; Maryland (2-1) 10; Tennessee (2-4) 6; Nevada (3-0) 5; Michigan (1-2) 5; San Jose State (3-0) 4; Kansas State (4-3) 4; Boise State (2-1) 4; Virginia Tech (4-3) 2.

