CORONAVIRUS NEWS: No states trending in right direction | US allows emergency use of antibody drug | DC-area restaurants seek outdoor heaters
Home » College Football » Alabama running back Trey…

Alabama running back Trey Sanders injured in car accident

The Associated Press

November 6, 2020, 5:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama coach Nick Saban says running back Trey Sanders sustained non life-threatening injuries in a car accident Friday morning.

Saban said in a statement Friday afternoon that the redshirt freshman was in stable condition. The statement said Alabama is in contact with his family and doctors “as we continue to gather more information.”

Sanders was the nation’s top running back prospect in 2019. He missed last season with a foot injury, but is coming off his best game for the second-ranked Crimson Tide against Mississippi State. Alabama is off this week before visiting LSU.

Sanders ran 12 times for 80 yards in the game. He has played in four games, gaining 134 yards on 30 carries.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Trump fires Esper as Pentagon chief after election defeat

FLRA to decertify union representing DOJ immigration judges

VA touts successful first EHR go-live: 'A lot of things worked'

State Dept. tells passport services employees without high-risk conditions to return to work Nov. 16

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up