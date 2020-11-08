CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. reduces restaurant, bar capacity | Montgomery Co. OKs restrictions | Some Loudoun students returning next month | Latest results across the region
Home » College Football » Air Force-Wyoming game canceled…

Air Force-Wyoming game canceled due to Academy virus cases

The Associated Press

November 8, 2020, 8:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Air Force’s scheduled game at Wyoming this Saturday has been canceled due to an “upward trend” of COVID-19 cases at the Air Force Academy, the Mountain West Conference announced Sunday.

The league said in a statement there was no plan to reschedule the game.

Air Force was slated to travel to Army this weekend before that game was postponed because of the virus. The service academies are trying to find a date to make up the contest.

“We are disappointed to lose a second consecutive game, but the health and safety of our cadets, staff and community is our No. 1 priority at the Academy,” said Nathan Pine, the director of athletics at Air Force. “We have seen continued increase in our COVID numbers within the football program and have again eclipsed our threshold for safe competition.

“We will pause football practices for now and work with our sports medicine staff to determine when it will be safe to restart again.”

Both Air Force and Wyoming are 1-2 overall this season.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Focus on military families, defense strategy changes likely coming under Biden administration

Senate appropriators propose federal pay freeze for civilian employees in 2021

DoD's $7.2B moving contract included 'pervasive' violations of procurement rules

Meet the agency transition teams for President-Elect Biden

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up