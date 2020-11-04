CORONAVIRUS NEWS: No states trending in right direction | US allows emergency use of antibody drug | DC-area restaurants seek outdoor heaters
4th Hawkeyes football player in 2 weeks planning to transfer

The Associated Press

November 10, 2020, 9:22 AM

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Defensive back Daraun McKinney became the fourth Iowa football player in two weeks to leave the program with the intention of transferring.

Coach Kirk Ferentz announced McKinney’s departure on Tuesday. Running back Shadrick Byrd, linebacker Yahweh Jeudy and receiver Calvin Lockett also have left the team since Oct. 29. All four had limited or no playing time.

McKinney, a redshirt freshman from River Rouge, Michigan, played on special teams in the first three games and had no statistics.

The Hawkeyes visit Minnesota on Friday night.

